Mitchell Trubisky 'Confident' He Will Return from Shoulder Injury vs. Rams

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out for two games after suffering an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder on November 18, expects to play in a critical Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stacey Dales of NFL Network asked the ex-UNC star if he thought he would be ready for Sunday during a Wednesday press conference. "I do," Trubisky said. "Just have to show coach. I feel confident that I'll be ready to go."

Trubisky practiced in full Wednesday, which all but assures he'll play Sunday barring any setbacks.

In Trubisky's absence, backup Chase Daniel led the team to a 23-16 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions before losing 30-27 in overtime to the New York Giants last Sunday.

Trubisky has enjoyed a strong second-year leap in leading the Bears to a 7-3 record under his command. Through 10 games, the 24-year-old has 23 touchdowns (20 passing, three rushing), a 65.4 percent completion rate and 363 rushing yards.

The 8-4 Bears already eclipsed last year's win total by three victories and have their eye on an NFC North title. They are currently trying to ward off the second-place Minnesota Vikings, who are 6-5-1.

At third place in the conference, the Bears also have an outside shot at a top-two seed and a wild-card round bye. However, the 11-1 Rams and 10-2 New Orleans Saints are the front-runners to skip a postseason game right now.

If the Bears are to make a push, however, then they need Trubisky back healthy for a potential upset at home versus Los Angeles. While Daniel has held the fort down by completing 69.7 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and two picks, Trubisky's mobility and ability to hit his receivers downfield will provide a significant boost if the game develops into a shootout with the Rams and their second-ranked scoring offense.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with NBC carrying the television broadcast.