EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 15 Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal served up a thrilling encounter during Wednesday's Premier League action, while Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton and Chelsea suffered an upset at the hands of Wolverhampton.

The Red Devils and Gunners made countless errors in their 2-2 draw, with the hosts twice equalising within minutes of falling behinds.

Chelsea had the lead but wilted completely after the break, giving Wolves their first win in seven tries. Liverpool overcame an error from Alisson Becker and an early Harry Kane goal ensured a painless night for Spurs.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Everton 1 : 1 Newcastle

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 : 1 Chelsea

Burnley 1 : 3 Liverpool

Fulham 1 : 1 Leicester

Manchester United 2 : 2 Arsenal

Tottenham 3 : 1 Southampton

The current Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Manchester City 15 , +38 , 41

2 Liverpool 15 , +24 , 39

3 Tottenham 15 , +12 , 33

4 Chelsea 15 , +18 , 31

5 Arsenal 15 , +14 , 31

6 Everton 15 , +4 , 23

7 Bournemouth 15 , +3 , 23

8 Manchester United 15 , -1 , 23

9 Leicester 15 , +3 , 22

10 Brighton 15 , -2 , 21

11 Watford 15 , -3 , 20

12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 , -3 , 19

13 West Ham 15 , -3 , 18

14 Newcastle United 15 , -8 , 13

15 Crystal Palace 15 , -9 , 12

16 Cardiff 15 , -16 , 11

17 Huddersfield 15 , -16 , 10

18 Southampton 15 , -16 , 9

19 Burnley 15 , -18 , 9

20 Fulham 15 , -21 , 9

Wednesday's marquee clash at Old Trafford didn't feature a lot of outstanding technical efforts, but that doesn't mean it wasn't entertaining. Sport Witness summed up the collective efforts of United and Arsenal with this tweet:

Shkodran Mustafi gave the visitors a lead thanks to a calamity from David De Gea, who let his header slip right through his fingers, but Anthony Martial tied things up minutes later. In the second half a Marcos Rojo own-goal and Jesse Lingard score canceled each other out and Alexandre Lacazete tried to nod the ball out of De Gea's hands for a late winner, summing up the type of match it was.

De Gea's mistake on the first goal wasn't the only one on the night. In Wolverhampton Kepa Arrizabalaga had Raul Jimenez's equaliser go right through him, canceling out the opener from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Per Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern his mistake was not the only one the Blues made:

Diogo Jota completed the unlikely comeback to give his side their first win since October.

Liverpool overturned a deficit to keep pace with Manchester City, who beat Watford on Tuesday. They too fell victim to a goalkeeping error, but Alisson redeemed himself:

Jack Cork got the opener but James Milner tied things up, before Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri secured the win.

At Wembley Stadium an early goal from Kane led to an easy night for the hosts, who also found the net through Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min. Charlie Austin got the Saints' only goal.