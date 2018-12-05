Grayson Allen Assigned to G League's Salt Lake City Stars by Jazz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz made Duke's Grayson Allen a first-round pick this year when they selected him No. 21 overall, but they announced Wednesday they've assigned him to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars. 

Allen has appeared in 14 games this season for the Jazz with one start. He is averaging 4.6 points and 0.4 assists a night while shooting 34.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

This is the second time Allen has been assigned to the G League this season, and the announcement noted he helped lead Salt Lake to a 40-point victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday with 26 points and four three-pointers.

Allen became a household name during his four seasons with the Blue Devils. He won a national championship and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team in 2015 and averaged as many as 21.6 points a night when he was a sophomore. He was also a lightning rod for controversy after tripping opponents multiple times.

This move will give the rookie the opportunity for additional playing time after averaging just 10.5 minutes a night with Utah.

The Jazz feature a crowded backcourt and wing rotation that includes Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder, Dante Exum, Kyle Korver and Raul Neto.

