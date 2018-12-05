Denis Suarez, Barcelona Beat Cultural Leonesa to Advance in Spanish Copa del Rey

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after beating Cultural Leonesa 4-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, securing a 5-1 aggregate win.

Munir El Haddadi fired the hosts in front after 18 minutes with an unstoppable strike that flew into the top corner.

Denis Suarez then doubled Barcelona's lead with a low shot from range, before Malcom headed home Ivan Rakitic's cross minutes before half-time.

Cultural Leonesa pulled one back after the break, as Josep Sene smashed the ball home from close range, before Denis completed the scoring with his second of the night.

What's Next?

Barcelona are at Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday. Cultural Leonesa take on Deportivo Fabril on Sunday.

