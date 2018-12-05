Real Madrid Transfer News: Keylor Navas Reportedly Wants to Leave in January

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reportedly wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window to play regular first-team football.

According to Alejandro Alcazar at Sport, the Costa Rica international is "upset by losing his place for no apparent reason" to summer signing Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid do not want to lose the 31-year-old, who is viewed as being a "top-class substitute" for Courtois, per the report.

The Spanish giants signed Courtois from Chelsea in August, spending £35 million on the Belgium international, per Sky Sports News.

New manager Santiago Solari has installed Courtois as his first-choice goalkeeper, and he's started 12 of their 14 La Liga matches this season.

Courtois is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. The 26-year-old was the highest-ranked goalkeeper in the 2018 Ballon d'Or:

Meanwhile, Navas has been at Real Madrid since 2014 and has helped the club win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League three times.

Football writer Tancredi Palmeri said he's underrated:

Navas spoke to El Chiringuito (h/t Goal) about his situation at Real Madrid. He said: "I went from winning three Champions League titles to not playing."

Navas will turn 32 in December, and it looks unlikely that he will be able to dislodge Courtois from the first team. If he wants to play regularly, a move away looks the best option.

Real Madrid do have other goalkeeping options to call on. Kiko Casilla is an experienced stopper who is third choice at the Bernabeu. Luca Zidane, the 20-year-old son of former manager Zinedine, is also in the first-team squad.