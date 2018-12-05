Liverpool Overcome Slow Start to Beat Burnley 3-1 in Premier League

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri saw Liverpool come from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to his side for the match and opted to start his favoured attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino on the bench.

The visitors were also dealt a blow midway through the first half when defender Joe Gomez was stretchered off. Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to take his place.

Burnley took the lead on 54 minutes when Jack Cork poked home from close range after a scramble in the Liverpool penalty area.

The Reds hit back eight minutes later through Milner's low strike, before Firmino came off the bench and tapped home with his first touch of the match.

Shaqiri then wrapped up the win in stoppage time, firing home after a quick break to seal all three points for the visitors.

Liverpool Need Keita in Midfield to Reignite Attack

Naby Keita returned to the Liverpool starting lineup at Turf Moor and was one of Klopp's brighter performers.

The midfielder was composed in possession, strong in the tackle and showed good vision in his passing.

Sports writer Ian Herbert praised his first-half performance:

Keita also went close to opening the scoring with a ferocious shot that required a great save from goalkeeper Joe Hart:

He also played a part in Liverpool's equaliser. He started the move by finding Divock Origi, who passed it back to Milner to strike a low shot past Hart.

Keita's desire to attack helped Liverpool turn the game around. After Firmino had put Liverpool 2-1, Keita almost added a third:

It was a commanding performance from Keita, who deserves to keep his place in the Liverpool midfield, despite the fierce competition for places at the club.

Writer Jack Lusby offered his view:

The 23-year-old's energy, drive and desire to attack from midfield can help reignite the Liverpool attack, which has lacked the fluidity and creativity of last season at times.

What's Next?

Both clubs are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Burnley host Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor, and Liverpool are away at Bournemouth.