Liverpool Overcome Slow Start to Beat Burnley 3-1 in Premier League

Liverpool Overcome Slow Start to Beat Burnley 3-1 in Premier LeagueDecember 5, 2018
Goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri saw Liverpool come from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to his side for the match and opted to start his favoured attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino on the bench.
The visitors were also dealt a blow midway through the first half when defender Joe Gomez was stretchered off. Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to take his place.
Burnley took the lead on 54 minutes when Jack Cork poked home from close range after a scramble in the Liverpool penalty area.
The Reds hit back eight minutes later through Milner's low strike, before Firmino came off the bench and tapped home with his first touch of the match.
Shaqiri then wrapped up the win in stoppage time, firing home after a quick break to seal all three points for the visitors.
Liverpool Need Keita in Midfield to Reignite Attack
Naby Keita returned to the Liverpool starting lineup at Turf Moor and was one of Klopp's brighter performers.
The midfielder was composed in possession, strong in the tackle and showed good vision in his passing.
Sports writer Ian Herbert praised his first-half performance:
ian herbert @ianherbs
A tough first half for Liverpool at Turf Moor. Naby Keita the bright spot with his vision and balance, linking with Milner. But the full force of Lancashire has gone into making this a battle for them. 0-0 #clarets #lfc
Keita also went close to opening the scoring with a ferocious shot that required a great save from goalkeeper Joe Hart:
James Pearce @JamesPearceEcho
What a hit from Naby Keita. Stunning 25-yarder tipped on to the post by Joe Hart #LFC
He also played a part in Liverpool's equaliser. He started the move by finding Divock Origi, who passed it back to Milner to strike a low shot past Hart.
Keita's desire to attack helped Liverpool turn the game around. After Firmino had put Liverpool 2-1, Keita almost added a third:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
How have #LFC not got another. Hart denies Keita and Salah, then Keita has a shot blocked, then Henderson shoots, Keita turns goalwards. Off the line.
It was a commanding performance from Keita, who deserves to keep his place in the Liverpool midfield, despite the fierce competition for places at the club.
Writer Jack Lusby offered his view:
Jack Lusby @jacklusby_
What a turnaround. Really poor in the first half but completely changed after Cork's goal. Alisson, Van Dijk and Keita all brilliant; that's what ~£200m should get you. 👌
The 23-year-old's energy, drive and desire to attack from midfield can help reignite the Liverpool attack, which has lacked the fluidity and creativity of last season at times.
What's Next?
Both clubs are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Burnley host Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor, and Liverpool are away at Bournemouth.
