Landon Collins Reportedly Will Go on IR; Needs Surgery for Shoulder Injury

The New York Giants will reportedly be without safety Landon Collins entering the stretch run of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Pat Shurmur announced the Alabama product will likely need surgery, although he noted the decision was not finalized. However, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Collins does need the surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Collins has been a revelation for the Giants since they selected him with a second-round pick in 2015 out of Alabama. He has also been durable, despite this setback. He played all 16 games in each of his first two seasons and 15 last year.

He is coming off two straight Pro Bowl appearances and made the First Team All-Pro in 2016 as a force with more than 90 tackles in each of his first three years in the league. Collins has 96 tackles through 12 games this year, although he doesn't have an interception after tallying five in 2016 and two last year.

This is a lost season for the Giants following a 4-8 start, and it is more important to keep the 24-year-old healthy in the long term than risk further injury by having him play out the string.

New York will surely rely on the safety combination of Curtis Riley, Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler even more with Collins sidelined.