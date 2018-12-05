Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners' Pursuit of Cengiz Under 'Getting Stronger'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal's pursuit of AS Roma star Cengiz Under is reportedly "getting stronger," but the Giallorossi will not waver from their €50 million asking price and won't sell until summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Arsenal's interest continues to increase after they scouted him in the 2-2 draw against Inter Milan during the weekend.

The 21-year-old's excellent form has led to a steady flow of transfer speculation, and rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also being linked to Under:

The Turk joined the club from Basaksehir in 2017 and took a few months to get settled in the Italian capital. He has been one of Roma's best players since the latter part of last season, however, and his form hasn't diminished in the 2018-19 campaign.

As shared by WhoScored.com, the left-footed winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has a knack for scoring long-range goals:

His strike against Inter was a stunner:

Under is still raw and inexperienced, and consistency can be an issue. Fans will likely remember his horror miss against Real Madrid in midweek as much as his spectacular goal against Inter a few days later.

His tremendous talent is undeniable, however. The youngster is reminiscent of Juventus' Paulo Dybala with his movement and ability to keep the ball on a string, and a €50 million price tag―roughly £44.5 million―could prove a bargain if he continues developing at such a fast pace.

According to Coast, Under's new Roma contract is expected to include a release clause, so Roma would have a set asking price―meaning they can't add to it should his scoring form increase in the second half of the season.

The Giallorossi have sold plenty of stars in the last few seasons, with Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Radja Nainggolan all leaving the club. Sporting director Monchi is known for his activity in the market, and Under's exit seems likely at this point.