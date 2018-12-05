MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Paul Goldschmidt, J.T. Realmuto and Sonny Gray

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The winter meetings are now less than a week away, as the annual MLB event kicks off on Monday, Dec. 10 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

There have already been a handful of major trades made this offseason, thanks in large part to the Seattle Mariners, and more action could be coming when delegates from all 30 clubs get together.

With that in mind, it's worth putting a little extra stock in the latest round of trade rumors, and ahead we've taken a closer look at a few of the more notable ones.

Cardinals Interested in Paul Goldschmidt

Norm Hall/Getty Images

After swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire Marcell Ozuna last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly working to acquire another big bat this winter.

While the team does not comment publicly on interest in specific players, Goldschmidt does sound like exactly the type of player they're looking for, according to this description from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

"The Cardinals have stated a preference this winter to acquire a bat via trade and look to extend that player's contract -- because they feel that has been a more advantageous approach for them than wading into the free-agent waters. They have maintained communication with the agents for free-agent middle order hitters and explored multiple directions they could move this winter."

Goldschmidt, 31, is entering the final season of a six-year extension that will pay him a very team-friendly $14.5 million.

He performed at an All-Star level once again last season, posting a 139 OPS+ with 35 doubles and 33 home runs to finish sixth in NL MVP balloting and log 5.4 WAR.

With a wealth of young pitching talent and outfield depth, there's no question the Cardinals have the pieces to get a deal done. They're likely not the only ones after the all-world slugger, though.

Mets Discussing J.T. Realmuto with Marlins

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

You didn't think the New York Mets were done, did you?

On the heels of a blockbuster deal to acquire Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners, the front office has seemingly turned its attention to upgrading the catcher position.

Realmuto, 27, led all catchers with 4.3 WAR last season while posting a 131 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 74 RBI, to go along with a 38 percent caught-stealing rate from behind the plate.

With two years of team control left, he's a tremendously valuable asset for the rebuilding Marlins, who have their sights set on bringing back at least one MLB-level player.

The precipitous rise of prospect Andres Gimenez could make the team more amenable to a package built around Rosario, though that might not be enough to pry Realmuto loose.

Especially considering the Marlins will likely place a premium on him when it comes to a potential move inside the NL East.

That said, the Mets have been nothing if not aggressive so far this offseason, so don't be surprised if a deal gets done.

Brewers, Padres Showing Interest in Sonny Gray

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was surprisingly candid when talking about a potential trade of Sonny Gray back in October.

"It hasn’t worked out thus far," Cashman told reporters. "I think he’s extremely talented. We’ll enter the winter, unfortunately, open-minded to a relocation. To maximize his abilities, it would be more likely best [for him to be] somewhere else."

That's made a trade more of a "when" than an "if" this offseason, and he's as likely a candidate as anyone to be moved at the upcoming winter meetings.

The latest rumors have a pair of NL teams showing interest.

Despite posting a less-than-stellar 4.90 ERA over 130.1 innings last season, it's not hard to see why multiple teams are interested in acquiring Gray.

The 29-year-old is not all that far removed from a 2015 season that saw him go 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 208 innings to finish third in AL Cy Young voting.

His drastic home (59.1 IP, 6.98 ERA, 6.8 K/9) and road (71.0 IP, 3.17 ERA, 9.9 K/9) splits also provide some hope that he can get things back on track with a change of scenery.

With free agency awaiting next offseason, Gray should be plenty motivated to resurrect his career, and he could wind up being an absolute steal if he comes even close to returning to form.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.