Bayern Munich to Reportedly Bid €150M for Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt and aim to gazump rival suitors Barcelona and Manchester City with a €150 million (£133 million) bid.

According to German outlet Sport Bild (h/t Goal), both players have told Ajax they want to move to the Allianz Arena, potentially giving Bayern a major edge in the pursuit of two of Europe's most exciting young stars.

