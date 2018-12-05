Bayern Munich to Reportedly Bid €150M for Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and ADO Den Haag at the Johan Cruijff Arena on December 02, 2018 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt and aim to gazump rival suitors Barcelona and Manchester City with a 150 million (£133 million) bid.

According to German outlet Sport Bild (h/t Goal), both players have told Ajax they want to move to the Allianz Arena, potentially giving Bayern a major edge in the pursuit of two of Europe's most exciting young stars.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Alexis Beaten in Sprint Tests...by Mata 🙄

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis Beaten in Sprint Tests...by Mata 🙄

    via mirror

    Barca Ready $68M Bid for Juve's Bentancur

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Ready $68M Bid for Juve's Bentancur

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Thiago Hoping to Remain at Bayern

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Thiago Hoping to Remain at Bayern

    Goal
    via Goal

    Pep Has Nothing but Trust for Man City Amid FFP Reports

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep Has Nothing but Trust for Man City Amid FFP Reports

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report