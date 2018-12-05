Danny Welbeck Will Reportedly Leave Arsenal on a Free Transfer at End of Season

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly decide against offering forward Danny Welbeck a new contract, paving the way for the striker to leave the club for free in the summer. 

According to Gary Jacob of The Times, having withdrawn a contract offer to Aaron Ramsey recently—his deal is also set to run out at the end of 2018-19—the Gunners will follow suit with Welbeck.

The England international joined Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014, agreeing a five-year contract. While he's had some highs with the Gunners, overall Welbeck has been inconsistent, and he is sidelined with a long-term injury picked up against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League last month.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

