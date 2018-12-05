Youri Djorkaeff Compares Kylian Mbappe to Thierry Henry and Ronaldo

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Youri Djorkaeff has compared Kylian Mbappe to his former France team-mate Thierry Henry and has said he expects the Paris Saint-Germain star to go on an emulate Brazil icon Ronaldo.

Mbappe has enjoyed a remarkable start to his career and was recognised for his achievements by winning the inaugural Kopa Trophy—awarded to the best player under the age of 21—at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

However, Djorkaeff clearly believes he has a lot more to accomplish in the sport yet, per Omnisport (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):

"I had the opportunity to play with great strikers. And I think that Mbappe is more like Thierry Henry, because they have the same speed.

"Ronaldo takes the ball, turns, dribbles, with the speed, with the skills. Mbappe needs movement, like Thierry Henry.

"Ronaldo plays as a No. 9. Mbappe plays a bit on the side, like Thierry Henry did. So I think in two or three years, we could compare Mbappe with Ronaldo. Because, according to me, Mbappe will play as a No. 9."

