Jose Mourinho Talks 'Dishonest' Players Ahead of Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has seemingly dismissed suggestions that his Manchester United players are performing poorly because they do not back him as manager.

To do so, the Portuguese said, would be "dishonest," as United's players are paid professionals who should put in 100 per cent no matter the situation, per David McDonnell in the Mirror:

"If you think a player only plays when, in your words, he is behind the manager, what I have to call these players or, in this case, what you are calling them, is dishonest. A football player is paid—and very well paid—to be a football professional. What is that? It's to train every day to his limits, to play every game to his limits, to behave socially according to the nature of his job, to respect the millions of fans around the world and to respect the hierarchies of the club.

"If a player doesn't do that, one thing is to perform well and not so well, another thing is to be a football professional. If you say that a player plays well or bad because of how good a manager is, you are calling the player dishonest.

"When pundits, who were professional players, say this player is not playing for the manager, did they do that when they were players? Were they dishonest players? If they were, they shouldn't be in front of a camera speaking to millions of people. You have to analyse a player by 'Is he performing, yes or no?' You shouldn't go in that direction, because you are calling the players dishonest. You believe a player scores in his own goal and then runs and celebrates, 'I scored in my own goal because I don't like the manager?' Do you believe in that? I don't believe in that."

United have laboured on and off the pitch for much of 2018-19.

They are winless in their last three in the Premier League and sit eighth as a result, eight points off the UEFA Champions League spots.

The pressure on Mourinho is increasing with every poor result, and there are many who believe he is having a negative effect on his players, including former Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon:

The Manchester giants host the Gunners at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a potentially must-win game for United if they are to maintain any hope of finishing in the top four this season.

In contrast to the Red Devils, Arsenal go into the clash on a 19-match unbeaten run and having beaten north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Sunday.

A victory for United seems unlikely, but if they do somehow manage to claim all three points, it could be a huge result as they enter the crucial Christmas period.

Including the Arsenal game, Mourinho's side have six league matches before the end of the year, four of which should be eminently winnable, as they are against Fulham, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth. The other is away to Liverpool.

A win against Unai Emery's side would put United in a good position to potentially take 15 points from their next 18 available before 2019.

A return like that should put Mourinho's side firmly back in the mix for the top four.

Lose or draw against Arsenal, though, and they will head into the match against Fulham on Saturday having not won in four in the league.

The Cottagers may be at the bottom of the table at the moment, but even they would fancy getting something from Old Trafford if that is the case.