Liverpool's Joel Matip to Have Surgery on Collarbone Injury Suffered vs. Napoli

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

Liverpool defender Joel Matip controls the ball during the Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Liverpool at Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip will need surgery to repair a fractured collarbone. The 27-year-old will miss "up to six weeks" after suffering the problem during the Reds' 1-0 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

An update on Matip's injury and his pending treatment was provided by James Carroll of the club's official website.

The news is a blow to the squad depth of a team competing for major honours, both domestically and in Europe.

The defensive injuries are mounting:

Matip is no longer a starter, but the player who arrived on Merseyside as a free transfer from Schalke in 2016 still provides vital cover at the heart of the Liverpool back four.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, it's been clear Jurgen Klopp considers Matip as the fourth choice defender. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have established a rock-solid partnership, while Dejan Lovren is the man the manager tends to turn to in the event of an injury or rotation.

While Lovren still gets games, the Croatia international has dealt with injuries of his own this season. Gomez is also injured after being withdrawn during the recent 3-1 win away to Burnley in the Premier League.

Dejan Lovren will be pressed into action while Matip is out.
Dejan Lovren will be pressed into action while Matip is out.Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

At his best, Matip is commanding in the air, physical in the challenge and calm on the ball, and he's able to play through the lines and set up Liverpool attacks. However, he's been regularly besieged by injury problems and has fallen down the pecking order as a result.

His latest problem leaves a usually stingy defence suddenly thin. The Reds have conceded just six goals in 16 league matches, leaving them as the leaders of England's top flight.

Staying ahead of Manchester City in what promises to be a close title race will hinge on how strong things are at the back.

