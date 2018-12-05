Jose Mourinho Explains Injury Crisis Ahead of Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has revealed he may have to wait until the last moment to decide his Manchester United lineup for their Premier League clash with Arsenal Wednesday as there are so many injuries in his squad.

The Portuguese said it was the same for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton, when he did not know his lineup until hours before the match, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

"Against Southampton, three hours before the game I didn't know the team I was going to play. Nobody knew the team and ourselves we didn't know yet. We were waiting to see who could and couldn't [play], and I think we are going to be in a similar situation.

"If you asked me at 11 a.m. [on Tuesday] I would say [Chris] Smalling is not playing, [Eric] Bailly is not playing, [Phil] Jones is not playing. Of course, [Victor] Lindelof is out of the question. [Antonio] Valencia is not playing, [Luke] Shaw is a doubt, [Matteo] Darmian is back, but I have to wait and maybe we decide like the last match a couple of hours before the game."

