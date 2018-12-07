Early Predictions for the 2019 NFL QB Carousel

0 of 9

Every year, the quarterback carousel drops off old faces in new places. This year, a blockbuster trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins created a pathway for Patrick Mahomes to reach stardom in a short period.

All five rookie signal-callers picked in the first round of April's draft currently start or are listed as the No. 1 quarterbacks on their teams' depth charts. But one of them may need a trade at the position to claim the spot next season, and we could see another big-time transaction involving a veteran passer in the offseason too.

Unlike the 2018 group, the 2019 draft class doesn't feature high-ranking names at quarterback, which may influence teams to hold on to the incumbents, despite some struggles. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Justin Herbert of Oregon as the only passer within the top 10 on his latest big board.

Here, we'll take a look at quarterbacks who could suit up for new teams in the next term and make predictions on whether they stay with their current clubs, sign elsewhere or remain unsigned through 2019.