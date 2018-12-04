WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Dec. 4

Credit: WWE.com

We are closing in on the finals of season two of Mixed Match Challenge, and this week's show featured the SmackDown quarterfinal round.

Jeff Hardy teamed with Charlotte Flair to take on Carmella and R-Truth while The Miz and Asuka battled Naomi and Jimmy Uso.

Let's take a look at which teams advanced to next week's semifinal round.

Fabulous Truth vs. Charismatic Flair

Charlotte and Hardy both fought in competitive matches on SmackDown, so R-Truth and Carmella had the advantage going into this match. At least that's what you would think.

Hardy and Flair looked fresh during their entrance and the announcers didn't make a big deal out of them having to compete twice in the same night.

Hardy and Truth began for their teams with a standard exchange of holds and counters. It took Truth all of a minute before he started dancing. Being a fan of dancing himself, Hardy brought out some of his own moves.

Mella and The Queen weren't quite as friendly during their first encounter. Fabulous Truth baited Flair and Hardy out of the ring so they could have a seven-second dance break.

The early moments of comedy made it seem like this wouldn't be a serious match, but the action got better as it progressed. Hardy and Truth were especially energetic when they were tagged back in after a few minutes.

In a surprising outcome, Truth and Carmella scored the win after Hardy missed a Swanton Bomb and Truth rolled him up for the pin.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

There was a little girl in the crowd who was dancing her head off during Mella's entrance. WWE does a good job finding crowd shots sometimes.

WWE ran a poll asking fans if they thought there would be a dance break during the match. Ten percent of the votes said no for some reason.

Truth is such an underrated wrestler. When he focuses on technique instead of dancing, he can keep up with anyone.

The announcers should have mentioned Flair and Hardy's other matches from SmackDown to imply they weren't wrestling at their best.

Truth and Uso had a funny exchange backstage after the match.

Aweska vs. Day One Glow

Season one's winners looked to keep their momentum in the second match as Asuka and The Miz faced Jimmy Uso and Naomi to see who would face Truth and Carmella next week.

The women kicked things off this time. Asuka went for an ankle lock early on, but Naomi's speed allowed her to escape. They shook hands in a show of respect before Asuka nailed her friend with a dropkick.

Like Hardy and Charlotte, The Miz and Asuka both worked matches on SmackDown while their opponents got to rest up in preparation for this bout. Once again, the announcers made no mention of this disadvantage.

This was far more competitive than the first match on the show, especially when Uso and The Miz were in the ring together. The only moment of levity was a humorous argument between The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow.

After knocking Uso off the apron with a hip strike, Asuka put Naomi in the Asukalock to get a submission win. She didn't look happy with her partner after the match but still celebrated the victory.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights