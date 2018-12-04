Report: NFL to Consider 3 Kareem Hunt Incidents When Determining Punishment

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

As the NFL continues to determine discipline for former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, three separate incidents will be factored into the league's final decision.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, the NFL will look at Hunt kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February, a physical altercation in a nightclub in January and a restaurant altercation in June before announcing a potential suspension.

Graziano added Hunt will likely receive a multi-game suspension that extends into the 2019 season.

The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday after TMZ Sports published video showing the 23-year-old in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel arguing with a woman before knocking a man into her, sending her to the ground, and kicking her in the side while she was down.

TMZ also released video on Tuesday that appears to show Hunt being restrained in a Kansas City nightclub in January after a man accused the 23-year-old and others of assaulting him.

Per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Hunt also allegedly punched a man in the face while at an Ohio resort in June. However, Graziano's sources said the incident was not violent and Hunt "fully" cooperated with the NFL when they questioned him about it.

Hunt was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after TMZ posted the hotel video. He became an unrestricted free agent on Monday after going unclaimed on waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hunt started 27 straight games for the Chiefs after being a third-round draft pick in 2017. He led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie.