EPL Results Week 15: Tuesday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City advanced their lead at the Premier League summit and moved five points ahead of Liverpool following their 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday, when Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez were the scorers.

Glenn Murray scored his eighth goal of the season as 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion beat Crystal Palace 3-1, with substitutes Leon Balogun and Florin Andone coming on to help down the Eagles despite their disadvantage.

They weren't the only super subs to arise on Tuesday, either, as Lucas Perez replaced an injured Marko Arnautovic to bag twice off the bench in a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson converted his eighth goal of the Premier League campaign and moved to joint-second in the scorer rankings as the Cherries beat Huddersfield Town 2-1.

Tuesday's Results

West Ham United 3-1 Cardiff City

Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Brighton &Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-2 Manchester City

Top Scorers

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8

4. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 8

5. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

6. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

7. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

8. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

9. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 6

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 41 (+38)

2. Liverpool: 36 (+22)

3. Chelsea: 31 (+19)

4. Arsenal: 30 (+14)

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 30 (+10)

6. Bournemouth: 23 (+3)

7. Everton: 22 (+4)

8. Manchester United: 22 (-1)

9. Leicester City: 21 (+3)

10. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21 (-2)

11. Watford: 20 (-3)

12. West Ham United: 18 (-3)

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 16 (-4)

14. Crystal Palace: 12 (-9)

15. Newcastle United: 12 (-8)

16. Cardiff City: 11 (-16)

17. Huddersfield Town: 10 (-16)

18. Southampton: 9 (14)

19. Burnley: 9 (-16)

20. Fulham: 8 (-21)

Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Recap

City took their time to get up and running at Vicarage Road but eventually soared as Sane continued his hot streak in his third consecutive league start under Pep Guardiola and provided a timely opener before half-time.

Sane chested in from a Riyad Mahrez cross before the Algerian scored one of his own. The German is currently one of City's in-form stars after netting his third goal in three league games, per Squawka:

The Hornets made it far from easy for the league leaders and got a scrappy consolation through Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Javi Gracia's side ended up empty handed despite a laudable comeback attempt.

The 10 men of Brighton battled against the odds to take a dominant win over Crystal Palace and at times looked better without dismissed defender Duffy. Jose Izquierdo was wrongly awarded a penalty at the Amex Stadium after replays showed he appeared to kick his marker, but Murray tucked home all the same.

Duffy was sent off for a head-butt (or nudge) on Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt soon after, overstepping his mark in a head-to-head with the Dutchman.

But Chris Hughton's side were buoyed if anything, and Roy Hodgson's visitors were caught cold when substitute Balogun directed in with what appeared to be his first touch. Andone's heroics were even more impressive, showing superb pace and footwork down the left to poke in a classy finish.

It took Palace until the 81st minute to get on the board from Luka Milivojevic's penalty, but they remained frozen out in open play, and the Amex applauded its deserving Seagulls at full time:

Joe Ralls fluffed his chance to put Cardiff City ahead from the penalty spot after Junior Hoilett was bundled over by Arnautovic inside the box, with Lukasz Fabianski saving the poor attempt low to his left.

Arnautovic went off with an injury soon after, and replacement Perez proceeded to score twice in five minutes after the break. A defensive mix-up saw the Spaniard run clear to power in a first almost one-on-one before nutmegging goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for a smart second:

Michail Antonio rose highest to head in from a Robert Snodgrass corner, and the Bluebirds were effectively muted until finally netting in injury time thanks to the head of substitute Josh Murphy.

Bournemouth burst into a early lead thanks to Ryan Fraser's fifth-minute breakthrough, and Wilson's header after 22 minutes had Eddie Howe's men on course for a one-sided rout.

Huddersfield battled back and levelled via Terence Kongolo's looping header, but their fight back stopped there as they ran to their first defeat in four matches.