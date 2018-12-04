New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants (4-8) find themselves as rare road favorites at sportsbooks for Sunday's NFC East matchup with the Washington Redskins (6-6) after some early line moves. New York has been favored just once in this divisional series at Washington since 2012, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and lost that game 20-14 as one-point road chalk.

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as one-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.1-20.1 Redskins (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

Despite rarely being favorites at FedExField recently, the Giants have still performed well there, with three wins in their last five trips. They upset the Redskins 19-10 as nine-point road underdogs in Week 17 of last season, and the other two wins were decided by seven points or more as well.

New York is coming off a 30-27 home win over the Chicago Bears in overtime last week as a 3.5-point underdog as well and also gets to face a third-string quarterback for Washington here in veteran Mark Sanchez.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Sanchez did not have much time to prepare for game action in Monday night's 28-13 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team's third in a row. He was signed a couple weeks ago when Alex Smith went down for the season with a broken leg, and then backup Colt McCoy suffered the same fate after completing 4-of-4 passes for 50 yards versus the Eagles.

The Redskins are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games, and they still have ageless running back Adrian Peterson along with a solid defense that is capable of putting pressure on Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Smart betting pick

Peterson is in line to win Comeback Player of the Year honors in Washington, and last week's 90-yard touchdown run at Philadelphia probably clinched the award. The 33-year-old rushed for a season-high 149 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Redskins in a 20-13 victory at New York in Week 8, and he will be a key factor again in the rematch.

While the Giants have won three of their past four games, look for the home team to come through and give Sanchez his first win as a starter since 2014.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in the Giants' last four games vs the Redskins.

The Redskins are 4-1 ATS in their last five games at home.

The Redskins are 5-1 ATS in their last six games in the early afternoon.

