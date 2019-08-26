Kylian Mbappe Suffers Hamstring Injury, out at Least 4 Weeks for PSG

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain took a major blow on Monday, as it was revealed Kylian Mbappe will miss up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club confirmed earlier reports, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

That means he could miss the start of the UEFA Champions League for Les Parisiens, who will already be without the suspended Neymar and could also miss the injured Edinson Cavani. The trio were automatic starters in key matches for the Ligue 1 champions last season.

Mbappe took a major step forward during the 2018-19 campaign, becoming just as influential to the team's good fortunes as Neymar. The Brazil star has yet to feature this season, amid persistent transfer speculation.

Mbappe's talents saw him awarded the Kopa Trophy as the Best Young Player at the 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Mbappe has become the focal point up top for PSG, the player whose direct running gives Cavani somebody to combine with, as well as providing a target for Neymar's flair and creativity.

PSG lost their first Ligue 1 match of the season at Rennes, indicating they won't be able to cruise through the competition with the same ease they did in the 2018-19 campaign. With Mbappe and Cavani both sidelined, the following month could be daunting, although the international break will give them a short reprieve.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in the 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday, and he'll be vital to the team's fortunes until the attacking stars return.