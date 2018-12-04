EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 15 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City went five points clear at the top of the Premier League after hanging on to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night. The Citizens have a commanding lead ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all being in action on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth moved up to sixth after seeing off Huddersfield Town 2-1 in an entertaining game at the Vitality Stadium. West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion also won, with the former easing to a win over Cardiff City at home, while the Seagulls saw off Crystal Palace, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Tuesday Scores

Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 3-1 Cardiff City

Watford 1-2 Manchester City

Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 15, 13, +38, 41

2. Liverpool: 14, 11, +22, 36

3. Chelsea: 14, 9, +19, 31

4. Arsenal: 14, 9, +14, 30

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 14, 10, +10, 30

6. Bournemouth: 15, 7, +3, 23

7. Everton: 14, 6, +4, 22

8. Manchester United: 14, 6, -1, 22

9. Leicester City: 14, 6, +3, 21

10. Brighton & Hove Albion: 15, 6, -2, 21

11. Watford: 15, 6, -3, 20

12. West Ham United: 15, 5, -3, 18

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, 4, -4, 16

14. Newcastle United: 14, 3, -8, 12

15. Crystal Palace: 15, 3, -9, 12

16. Cardiff City: 15, 3, -16, 11

17. Huddersfield Town: 15, 2, -16, 10

18. Southampton: 14, 1, -14, 9

19. Burnley: 14, 2, -16, 9

20. Fulham: 14, 2, -21, 8

City had to wait until five minutes before the break to finally break down what had been a stubborn Watford defence. A deft cross from winger Riyad Mahrez bypassed Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster, who had been in imperious form.

The cross found Leroy Sane, who chested into an empty net to continue his excellent form in the final third:

It was 2-0 City just six minutes after the restart when Riyad Mahrez swept in an angled shot. The former Leicester City winger finding the net has become a familiar sight for the Hornets:

Abdoulaye Doucoure got one back for Watford as the match entered the final five minutes. They proved tense minutes as Ederson was forced to save from Troy Deeney and stay strong amid a succession of corners late on.

Bournemouth built a two-goal cushion against Huddersfield after talisman striker Callum Wilson and creative fulcrum Ryan Fraser found the net. Fraser had teed up Wilson with five minutes on the clock, before Wilson returned the favour for the winger 17 minutes later.

The pair have formed a prolific partnership this season:

Terence Kongolo got one back for the Terriers seven minutes before the break, but the visitors couldn't find an equaliser despite a host of chances in the second half.

West Ham recovered from attacking talisman Marko Arnautovic limping off with a hamstring injury to take the lead against Cardiff four minutes after the break. Arnautovic's replacement, former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, found the net after being played through by Robert Snodgrass.

The Hammers didn't miss Arnautovic when Perez added to his account five minutes later. Michail Antonio made it three just after the hour mark when he met a Snodrgrass corner to guide a header in.

Earlier, Arnautovic had given Cardiff a chance to seize the initiative when he gave away a penalty by bringing down Junior Hoilett in the area. However, Joe Ralls saw his effort from 12 yards saved by another ex-Gunners man, Lukasz Fabianski.

Josh Murphy got one back for the Bluebirds on the stroke of the final whistle but it was thin consolation after the way the Hammers eased through the gears at the London Stadium.

Brighton put their rivals 2-0 down when Glenn Murray stroked home from the penalty spot and Leon Balogun also found the net. In between, Seagulls centre-back Shane Duffy was shown a red card after a clash with Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Duffy's dismissal didn't stop Brighton from going three up when Florin Andone found the bottom corner deep into first-half stoppage time.

Luka Milivojevic scored a penalty inside the final 10 minutes but it was as close as Palace got.