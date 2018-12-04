Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on Waiver Wire

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Streaming a position throughout the course of the season is a risky proposition, but if an owner is still worried about finding a streaming option heading into Week 14 when most fantasy playoffs begin, he's obviously done something right.



So for those owners, ahead is a look at a few viable streaming options at the key positions for the upcoming week's slate of games.

In order to qualify for inclusion on this list, a player must be available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.



Quarterbacks

Player: Lamar Jackson, Ravens (at Chiefs)

Own Percentage: 46 percent

Projected Stats: 171 pass yards, 0.9 TD, 0.9 INT; 75.5 rush yards, 0.6 TD

The Ravens are now 3-0 with Jackson under center after a 26-16 victory over the Falcons in which he passed for 125 yards and rushed for another 75 with a touchdown. He has an excellent matchup against a porous Chiefs passing defense and he's been cleared from concussion protocol, so if you're looking for a fill-in at the QB spot, he's the top choice.

Player: Josh Allen, Bills (vs. Jets)

Own Percentage: 5 percent

Projected Stats: 221 pass yards, 1.2 TD, 1.0 INT; 51.0 rush yards, 0.5 TD

While Allen remains hit-and-miss through the air, he's made some noise on the ground the past two weeks, rushing for a combined 234 yards on 22 carries. The rookie has a good matchup against the Jets, and if he can continue contributing at a high rate on the ground, he's a viable streaming option.

Running Backs

Player: LeGarrette Blount, Lions (at Cardinals)

Own Percentage: 42 percent

Projected Stats: 63.8 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 1.0 rec, 7.7 rec yards, 0.0 TD

Blount has moved into the featured back role in place of the injured Kerryon Johnson the past two weeks against the Bears (19 car, 88 yards, 2 TD) and Rams (16 car, 61 yards, 0 TD). Johnson is week-to-week with a sprained knee, so his status is a significant factor here. If he's sidelined again, Blount is a low-end RB2 thanks to usage.

Player: Jeff Wilson Jr., 49ers (vs. Broncos)

Own Percentage: 3 percent

Projected Stats: 42.7 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.1 rec, 15.0 rec yards, 0.3 TD

Wilson was called to action after Matt Breida reaggravated an ankle sprain on Sunday, and with Breida already ruled out for Week 14, he's in position to get his first career start against the Broncos. It's worth noting, Wilson himself had to leave Week 13 with a foot injury, though he's expected to be a full-go this weekend.

Wide Receivers

Player: Courtland Sutton, Broncos (vs. 49ers)

Own Percentage: 49 percent

Projected Stats: 3.5 rec, 56.5 rec yards, 0.4 TD

Sutton has been a steady contributor for the Broncos after going in the second round of the 2018 draft. He's hauled in 28 catches for 558 yards and three touchdowns on the season, and he's coming off an 85-yard performance against the Bengals where he also scored a touchdown. He's a bit of a boom-or-bust play, but the deep threat has been targeted enough to warrant WR3 consideration.

Player: Dante Pettis, 49ers (vs. Broncos)

Own Percentage: 6 percent

Projected Stats: 3.6 rec, 45.0 rec yards, 0.2 TD

With Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon both sidelined, Pettis has moved into a prominent role in the 49ers passing game the past three weeks. During that span, he ranks second on the team with 20 targets, trailing only tight end George Kittle (32). He's hauled in 13 catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns in his three starts and should again see plenty of passes thrown his way on Sunday against the Broncos.

Tight Ends

Player: Chris Herndon, Jets (vs. Bills)

Own Percentage: 13 percent

Projected Stats: 2.9 rec, 32.4 rec yards, 0.2 TD

The waiver wire for tight ends has been a barren wasteland for much of the season, and Week 14 is no different. If you're desperate, Herndon has seen at least four targets in five of the Jets' last six games, including six last week against the Titans when he had two catches for 31 yards. Maybe he'll find his way into the end zone on Sunday.

All stats, fantasy projections and own percentage information courtesy of Yahoo Sports.