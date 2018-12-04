Paul Pogba Reportedly Accuses Jose Mourinho of 'Restricting' Manchester United

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba reportedly responded to a dressing down from Jose Mourinho after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday by accusing the manager of hindering the side with his tactics.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, Mourinho blasted the Frenchman in front of his team-mates after the Saints result for being wasteful with the ball, and Pogba retorted "by complaining that he had no one to pass to" because of the Portuguese's tactics.

Pogba is said to have remained calm in the exchange, but it is another indication that all is not well in the United dressing room.

United came back from two goals down to earn a point against Saints, but they are now eight points off the top four.

Pogba did not enjoy his best game at St. Mary's Stadium and regularly lost the ball:

He was not taken off by Mourinho but was labelled a "virus" by the manager in the dressing room after the game, per Duncan Castles of the Daily Record.

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss refused to comment on the reports ahead of United's crunch game with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

It will be indicative of the state of Pogba and Mourinho's relationship if the midfielder is left out against the Gunners.

But United will need their best side on the pitch as they cannot afford to drop any more points after a run of three winless games in the Premier League.

A win against Arsenal could provide a huge morale boost for United as they head into the crucial Christmas period.

It will not be easy, though, as the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 consecutive matches.