Luka Modric Says He Would 'Like to Retire at Real Madrid' After Ballon d'Or Win

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Luka Modric committed his future to Real Madrid after winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or on Monday.

The Croatian's triumph broke Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year dominance of the award, and the 33-year-old made it clear his future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"I have two years left and hopefully one more. The club show me a lot of affection, and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid. My family enjoy it, and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

