Cesar Azpilicueta Signs New 4-Year Contract at Chelsea

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea wears the rainbow captains armband as part of The Stonewall Rainbow campaign during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on December 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta has penned a new four-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The west London club confirmed the news on Tuesday: 

Per Chelsea's statement, Azpilicueta said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best. Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in August 2012 for a reported fee of £7 million, an absolute bargain given his importance at the club now.

He is a versatile defender able to operate as a full-back on either flank or as a centre-back.

Ever since Azpilicueta, 29, joined Chelsea he has been a key part of their first team. The fact he has missed just two Premier League games since the start of the 2015-16 season is an indication of his incredible quality and consistency.

Under new manager Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19 he has captained Chelsea in league games, and he is now just two appearances away from hitting 300 for the Blues.

It is little surprise Azpilicueta has been rewarded with a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and he will likely remain a key player at Chelsea well into his 30s. 

