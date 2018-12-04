Cesar Azpilicueta Signs New 4-Year Contract at Chelsea

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta has penned a new four-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The west London club confirmed the news on Tuesday:

Per Chelsea's statement, Azpilicueta said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best. Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in August 2012 for a reported fee of £7 million, an absolute bargain given his importance at the club now.

He is a versatile defender able to operate as a full-back on either flank or as a centre-back.

Ever since Azpilicueta, 29, joined Chelsea he has been a key part of their first team. The fact he has missed just two Premier League games since the start of the 2015-16 season is an indication of his incredible quality and consistency.

Under new manager Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19 he has captained Chelsea in league games, and he is now just two appearances away from hitting 300 for the Blues.

It is little surprise Azpilicueta has been rewarded with a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and he will likely remain a key player at Chelsea well into his 30s.