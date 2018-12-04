Unai Emery Reportedly Seeking Mesut Ozil Response After Recent Omissions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly wants to see a "forceful reaction" from Mesut Ozil after the playmaker was left out of recent victories against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

According to Sami Mokbel in the Daily Mail, Emery still has faith the German can be a key player for him at the Emirates Stadium, but Ozil no longer has a guaranteed spot in the side as he did under Arsene Wenger, and the new head coach wants to see him fight for his place.

Emery said Ozil, 30, was injured for Sunday's 4-2 defeat of Spurs and is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford:

The former Real Madrid man was dropped for the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on November 25, though, with Emery hinting afterwards the decision was made due to his lack of "physicality and intensity," per Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports.

As was shown in Arsenal's impressive victory in the north London derby, Emery has created a side capable of getting marquee results without Ozil.

That does not mean, though, that there is no future for him at the Emirates.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner proved with a fantastic display against Leicester City in October that he still has more ability than most in the Premier League:

He will also surely be drafted back into the Arsenal side over the hectic Christmas period when Emery will need to make the most of his squad.

Per Mokbel, an Arsenal source said of Ozil: "He doesn't ever moan, he just gets on with things."

That attitude will likely please Emery, but it is clear the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss is expecting more from Ozil if he is to get his regular starting spot back.