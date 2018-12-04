Report: Jose Mourinho 'Increasingly Baffled' by Manchester United's 58 Scouts

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been left "increasingly baffled" by the club's restructuring of their scouting department, which is now comprised of 58 scouts.

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, United have been increasing their number of scouts over the last three years, but it is a source of "major concern" for Mourinho, as he would prefer "a more streamlined operation."

The Red Devils have brought in new faces in a bid to "modernise" the club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, who relied on a "small circle of scouts and contacts," but Mourinho feels the system now in place is inefficient.

