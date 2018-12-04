Report: Jose Mourinho 'Increasingly Baffled' by Manchester United's 58 Scouts

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is seen as the players warm up for the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been left "increasingly baffled" by the club's restructuring of their scouting department, which is now comprised of 58 scouts. 

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, United have been increasing their number of scouts over the last three years, but it is a source of "major concern" for Mourinho, as he would prefer "a more streamlined operation."

The Red Devils have brought in new faces in a bid to "modernise" the club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, who relied on a "small circle of scouts and contacts," but Mourinho feels the system now in place is inefficient.

                                  

