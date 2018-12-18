WWE Raw Results: Vince McMahon Promises Change and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The reign of Baron Corbin on Monday Night Raw ended in inglorious fashion as the general manager elect was beaten down by all the wrestlers he disrespected over the past few months. This left the December 17 edition of Raw to pick up the pieces.

With the promise of Vince McMahon appearing, this felt like the turning point for the red brand. The end of this year was going to begin a major shake-up for a product that was in desperate need of a fresh start.

It took only a few minutes of Raw for WWE to deliver on that promise with an interesting if uncertain announcement of absolute change. In short order, statements were made about authority being handed to the WWE Universe and new stars stepping up to the challenge.

While nothing was completely clear, this was certainly a huge move by Raw that created a bevvy of fascinating takeaways on the future of WWE.