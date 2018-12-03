Jeff Wilson, Alfred Morris' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Matt Breida's Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida is expected to miss next Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. While this takes him off fantasy rosters for key matchups in Week 14, it at least allows people to plan ahead for his absence.

While Breida has played every game this season, he has been limited by injuries all year and he only played 10 snaps with five carries Sunday.

This opened the door for Jeff Wilson, who could end up being a valuable offensive player based on what he showed against the Seattle Seahawks.

The rookie rushed 15 times for 61 yards, adding 73 receiving yards on eight catches. He played 55 snaps (72 percent) one week after seeing 25 snaps in his first career action in Week 12, per Pro Football Focus.

"Given the circumstances, he ran hard," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game, per Maiocco.

Considering Alfred Morris has been a healthy scratch in each of the past two weeks, it's clear Wilson has passed the veteran on the depth chart as the squad tries to see what they have in the young player.

Morris might see some snaps and take away about 5-10 carries per game, but he has fallen behind Breida, Raheem Mostert and Wilson at different times this year, which isn't encouraging for his role going forward.

On the other hand, Wilson can see a lot of touches both as a runner and receiver. The undrafted free agent out of North Texas has shown he can make plays in the passing game, which could be extremely useful for a 49ers squad that will likely be playing from behind.

Denver has allowed only one touchdown to an opposing running back since Week 6, which doesn't bode well for Wilson getting into the end zone. However, he will have the opportunity to get over 100 yards from scrimmage plus some catches to help those in points-per-reception leagues.

Expectations should be low, but if you are desperate for running back help, Wilson could be a reasonable starter.