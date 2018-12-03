Red Sox Will Meet Donald Trump at White House to Celebrate World Series Win

Carlos Giusti/Associated Press

The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox will celebrate their 2018 title at the White House.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive noted that Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said the team will visit sitting president Donald Trump and is attempting to find a date that will work.

"I’m gonna use my platform the right way, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, via Cotillo. "I’m not gonna embarrass anybody. Actually, I'm gonna represent 4 million people from back home the right way when we go there."

The decision for champions to visit or not visit the White House has been a source of discussion throughout Trump's controversial presidency.

He said in June neither the Golden State Warriors nor Cleveland Cavaliers would receive an invite if they won the NBA title, per ESPN.com. That came after LeBron James said both teams would decline any potential invitation.

What's more, Trump tweeted in September 2017 he was withdrawing a previous invitation to the Warriors because "Stephen Curry is hesitating."

That prompted James to respond by calling him a "bum" and pointing out Curry already said he wouldn't go:

Trump also uninvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in June because of the small number of players and representatives who were planning on attending rather than the entire team.

He didn't even invite the Minnesota Lynx or Seattle Storm to the White House after they won the past two WNBA titles.

Boston will celebrate after a dominant season that saw them post an MLB-best 108 wins in the regular season and lose just one game to the New York Yankees in American League Division Series, one game to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series and one game to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.