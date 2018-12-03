Martin Solveig Apologises for Ada Hegerberg Twerk Question Post-Ballon d'Or Win

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised for asking Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she knew how to twerk during Monday's presentation of the award.

Solveig, who was part of the ceremony, took to Twitter afterwards to explain himself:

He also said Hegerberg understood he was making a joke:

The Norway international declined when she was asked the question, but she did agree to a dance with former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur star David Ginola.

She spoke to BBC Sport after the show and said she didn't consider Solveig's question sexual harrassment:

"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest. I didn't really consider it a sexual harassment or anything in the moment.

"I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d'Or to be honest. I will have a glass of champagne when I get back, yes."

Hegerberg told John Leicester of the Associated Press she wasn't upset about the question:

Hegerberg became the first-ever recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or following a phenomenal season in which she scored 31 goals in just 29 matches. At the age of 23, she's already a three-time UEFA Champions League winner with powerhouse Lyon.