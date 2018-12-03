Martin Solveig Apologises for Ada Hegerberg Twerk Question Post-Ballon d'Or Win

Martin Solveig Apologises for Ada Hegerberg Twerk Question Post-Ballon d'Or WinDecember 3, 2018
French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised for asking Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she knew how to twerk during Monday's presentation of the award.
Solveig, who was part of the ceremony, took to Twitter afterwards to explain himself:
Martin Solveig @martinsolveig
Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women https://t.co/pnZX8qvl4R
He also said Hegerberg understood he was making a joke:
Martin Solveig @martinsolveig
I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada https://t.co/DATdg0TfQk
The Norway international declined when she was asked the question, but she did agree to a dance with former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur star David Ginola.
DW Sports @dw_sports
Ada Hegerberg. UEFA Women's Champions League winner. Three times. First female ever to win the #BallondOr. Being asked about twerking. Blatant sexism in 2018. https://t.co/SnkKxoRNhG
She spoke to BBC Sport after the show and said she didn't consider Solveig's question sexual harrassment:
"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest. I didn't really consider it a sexual harassment or anything in the moment.
"I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d'Or to be honest. I will have a glass of champagne when I get back, yes."
Hegerberg told John Leicester of the Associated Press she wasn't upset about the question:
John Leicester @johnleicester
Ballon d’Or winner @AdaStolsmo says she wasn’t upset when French DJ Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk at the award ceremony in Paris. Apologies for my framing at the beginning https://t.co/LFzEoCccRo
Hegerberg became the first-ever recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or following a phenomenal season in which she scored 31 goals in just 29 matches. At the age of 23, she's already a three-time UEFA Champions League winner with powerhouse Lyon.
