La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 14 Match

Levante moved into sxith place in La Liga on Monday after a 3-0 win over struggling Athletic Bilbao in Week 14's final fixture.

The defeat means Eduardo Berizzo's side remain in the relegation zone and are still without a league win since their opening day victory over Leganes.

Week 14 Results

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Eibar

Celta Vigo 2-0 Huesca

Real Valladolid 2-4 Leganes

Getafe 3-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Real Betis 1-0 Real Sociedad

Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal

Alaves 1-1 Sevilla

Levante 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

La Liga Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)



1. Barcelona: 14, +18, 28

2. Sevilla: 14, +11, 27

3. Atletico Madrid: 14, +8, 25



4. Alaves: 14, +4, 24

5. Real Madrid: 14, +3, 23

6. Levante: 14, +2, 21

7. Espanyol: 14, +1, 21

8. Girona: 14, +1, 21

9. Getafe: 14, +4, 20

10. Real Sociedad: 14, +1, 19

11. Real Betis: 14, -3, 19

12. Eibar: 14, -4, 18

13. Celta Vigo: 14, +3, 17

14. Valencia: 14, 0, 17

15. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17

16. Leganes: 14, -4, 16

17. Villarreal: 14, -3, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 14, -9, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, 10

20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7

Chema Rodriguez gave Levante the lead deep into first-half stoppage time. A free-kick into the box was not cleared, and the defender pounced on the loose ball and smashed it home from close range.

Opta noted the defender's record against Basque sides:

Levante dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to extend their lead. Ruben Rochina and Jason both fired wide, before Jose Campana doubled their lead on 59 minutes.

Jose Luis Morales had an effort saved by goalkeeper Oier Zarraga, but the ball fell to Campana to slot home.

A third goal almost followed straight afterwards. Rochina set Morales through on goal, he knocked the ball past the goalkeeper, but Oscar de Marcos managed to get back and clear.



The hosts' pressure finally told on 68 minutes when they added a third with a well-worked move. Morales crossed for Campana to cushion the ball down to Roger Marti to score his eighth La Liga goal of the season.

The evening got even worse for Athletic four minutes later. Midfielder Peru Nolaskoain was shown a straight red card, after a VAR check, for a high and late challenge on Morales.

Sports writer Andy West offered his view of what the result means for Berizzo:

The result leaves Athletic one point off the bottom of the table and three from safety. Per Eleven Sports, they are on their longest ever winless run which does not bode well for Berizzo.