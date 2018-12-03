FA Cup Draw 2018 Schedule: 3rd Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Arsenal face either non-league side Solihull Moors or Blackpool, Manchester United will welcome Reading to Old Trafford and Premier League champions Manchester City host Rotherham United.

FA Cup Third Round Fixtures

Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall vs. Hull City

Gillingham vs. Cardiff City

Brentford vs. Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town

Manchester United vs. Reading

Everton vs. Lincoln City

Tranmere or Southport vs. Tottenham

Preston vs. Doncaster Rovers

Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town

Derby County vs. Southampton

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport vs. Leicester City

Fulham vs. Oldham

Shrewsbury Town vs. Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Rotherham United

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Birmingham City

Woking vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Barnsley

QPR vs. Leeds United

Sheffield United vs. Barnet

Norwich City vs. Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood vs. AFC Wimbledon

West Brom vs. Wigan

Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough or Bradford

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Swansea City

All matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of Saturday, January 5 2019. The full schedule is available from the competition's official website.

