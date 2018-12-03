FA Cup Draw 2018 Schedule: 3rd Round Fixtures and Dates Released

FA Cup Draw 2018 Schedule: 3rd Round Fixtures and Dates ReleasedDecember 3, 2018
FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup.
Elsewhere, Arsenal face either non-league side Solihull Moors or Blackpool, Manchester United will welcome Reading to Old Trafford and Premier League champions Manchester City host Rotherham United.
FA Cup Third Round Fixtures
Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall or Sunderland
Gillingham vs. Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town
Manchester United vs. Reading
Everton vs. Lincoln City
Tranmere or Southport vs. Tottenham
Preston vs. Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. Oldham
Shrewsbury Town vs. Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Rotherham United
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Birmingham City
Woking vs. Watford
QPR vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Barnet
Guiseley or Fleetwood vs. AFC Wimbledon
West Brom vs. Wigan
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough or Bradford
Wolves vs. Liverpool
All matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of Saturday, January 5 2019. The full schedule is available from the competition's official website.
