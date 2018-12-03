Packers HC Rumors: NFL Assistants Interested in Possible Josh McDaniels Staff

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If the Green Bay Packers decide to pursue New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach this offseason to replace the recently fired Mike McCarthy, a number of assistant coaches around the league would reportedly be interested joining him.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, "A handful of NFL assistant coaches have indicated interest in joining a McDaniels-led coaching staff in Green Bay, according to sources who spoke to Yahoo Sports on Sunday. So much so that at least one has pulled his name from consideration for a college coordinator position."

It's unclear whether the Packers would be interested in McDaniels and vice versa, according to Robinson, although he noted it's "an indication the Patriots assistant is maintaining a list of staff candidates if he chooses to depart New England."

Last offseason, McDaniels initially agreed to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but he backed out at the last minute. The fallout from that decision was severe, and McDaniels' agent, Bob LaMonte, cut ties with him.

However, McDaniels remains a bright offensive mind. His experience working with a superstar quarterback in Tom Brady could make him a target for the Packers, who have their own elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

The presence of Rodgers alone makes the Packers job appealing for both prospective head coaches and assistants. If the Packers came calling, McDaniels would have to consider the opening for that reason alone.

McDaniels' resume should make him appealing despite his about-face with the Colts, as Robinson noted:

"To some executives, an argument could be made that McDaniels is easily a better candidate than any college coach or most of the NFL retreads who often get jobs. Not only because he has run a successful offense for a sustained period, but also because he’s learned more than ever about the seams of the New England organization in the past 10 months. He also has been a young NFL head coach and failed to live up to expectations with the Denver Broncos, assumedly giving McDaniels valuable hindsight he lacked when he took over a franchise at 32 years old."

McDaniels may not become the next head coach of the Packers, but many NFL assistants reportedly seem interested in that possibility.