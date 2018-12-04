Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as Jose Mourinho's side go in search of a first home win since October.

The Red Devils will welcome a buoyant Arsenal team, who moved into fourth place in the table after a thrilling 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side have now gone 19 games without defeat in all competitions and are already eight points ahead of Manchester United in the table.

Date: Wednesday, December 5

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Manchester United (69-50), Draw (5-2), Arsenal (21-10)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Manchester United have problems in defence for the visit of Arsenal. Ashley Young is suspended and Victor Lindelof is injured, while Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling are doubts, per Mark Froggatt at the club's official website.

The defence has been one of Manchester United's biggest weaknesses this season. Scott Patterson at ESPN FC highlighted how costly their defensive record has been:

The club also come into the match amid reports of a dressing room row after Saturday's 2-2 draw at struggling Southampton.

Mourinho gave midfielder Paul Pogba a telling off in front of his team-mates and branded him a "virus," an unnamed source told the Daily Record's Duncan Castles.

Manchester United are in need of a win after a run of three games without victory in the Premier League.

Defeat on Wednesday would see them fall 11 points behind the Gunners and could prove terminal to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Arsenal will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence after their north London derby win. Emery has his team playing attacking football, led by strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Squawka Football highlighted Aubameyang's goalscoring record:

The striker also warned after victory over Spurs he is "not at 100 per cent, but it's coming," per Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph.

However, the Gunners may have to make do without Mesut Ozil once again. The German has missed Arsenal's last three outings and trained alone on Monday, per Liam Twomey at The Independent.

Emery offered an update on his condition:

Yet the Gunners have won all three games without Ozil and have shown this season they can cope well without the 30-year-old in the side.

Arsenal are the form team going into the game at Old Trafford. They look to have the attacking power to cause a weakened home defence problems and pile more pressure on Mourinho and Manchester United.