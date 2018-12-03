2019 UEFA Nations League Draw: Full Semi-Final Matchups Revealed

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The semi-finals of the 2019 UEFA Nations League will see hosts Portugal take on Switzerland, while England will play the Netherlands in the other clash.

Each of the four countries qualified from their respective groups recently and were in the draw in Dublin on Monday, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

The finals of the competition will take place between June 5 and June 9.

A total of 55 teams were involved from the start of the inaugural edition of the Nations League, which implemented a promotion and relegation format.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.