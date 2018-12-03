2019 UEFA Nations League Draw: Full Semi-Final Matchups Revealed

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

The UEFA Nations League trophy is pictured prior to the UEFA Nations League group 3 football match Italy vs Portugal at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on November 17, 2018. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The semi-finals of the 2019 UEFA Nations League will see hosts Portugal take on Switzerland, while England will play the Netherlands in the other clash. 

Each of the four countries qualified from their respective groups recently and were in the draw in Dublin on Monday, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

The finals of the competition will take place between June 5 and June 9.

A total of 55 teams were involved from the start of the inaugural edition of the Nations League, which implemented a promotion and relegation format.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

