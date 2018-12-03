2018 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to Use VAR

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

UEFA has confirmed that video assistant referees will be introduced in the UEFA Champions League next year, starting with this season's round of 16.

European football's governing body announced as much on Monday:

VAR will also be used in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, the UEFA Nations League finals and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

