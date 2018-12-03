2018 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to Use VAR

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 02: Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese consult the VAR during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 2, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

UEFA has confirmed that video assistant referees will be introduced in the UEFA Champions League next year, starting with this season's round of 16.

European football's governing body announced as much on Monday:

VAR will also be used in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, the UEFA Nations League finals and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Why Ballon d'Or Became Players' Holy Grail

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Ballon d'Or Became Players' Holy Grail

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro Rankings: Arsenal and Barca Climb

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Euro Rankings: Arsenal and Barca Climb

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    All You Need to Know for Today's Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony

    World Football logo
    World Football

    All You Need to Know for Today's Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Ref Made 'Inconceivable Error' in Roma-Inter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ref Made 'Inconceivable Error' in Roma-Inter

    John Solano
    via RomaPress