2018 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to Use VAR

2018 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to Use VARDecember 3, 2018
UEFA has confirmed that video assistant referees will be introduced in the UEFA Champions League next year, starting with this season's round of 16.
European football's governing body announced as much on Monday:
UEFA @UEFA
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said: “We are ready to use VAR earlier than initially planned and we are convinced that it will be beneficial for our competitions as it will provide valuable help to match officials and will allow to reduce incorrect decisions.”
VAR will also be used in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, the UEFA Nations League finals and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Why Ballon d'Or Became Players' Holy Grail