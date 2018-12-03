Patrick Beverley Ejected for Tossing Ball at Fan After Angry Exchange

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said a fan told him "f--k your mother," leading him to throw a bounce pass at the fan and his subsequent ejection from Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

"I told the referee, I told the security," Beverley told reporters. "I mean, I've never gotten ejected out of a game since I've been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I've never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I'm a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that.

"I just, I can accept the 'F--k you, Beverley,' the 'F--k you, Pat,' but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I'm a family-first guy, and there's some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?"

The fan, Don Knobler, told ESPN's Tim MacMahon he did make a comment about Beverley's mother, though he claims he did not use the expletive. Knobler, known for his eccentric wardrobe, said he called Beverley a "dirty player" in the exchange as well.

Beverley knocked out Dennis Smith Jr.'s tooth earlier in the contest while scrapping for a loose ball.

