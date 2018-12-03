Atletico Madrid Confirm Diego Costa Will Have Surgery on Foot Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that striker Diego Costa will have surgery on a foot injury.

Per Football Espana, the news came on Monday, with the capital club noting that Costa is set for a spell on the sidelines. However, they didn't put a timeline on his recovery.

It's noted that Costa has been suffering with the issue for the last few weeks and will travel to Brazil to go under the knife. Per Football Espana, in the past Costa has had surgery on his left foot after damaging one of his metatarsals.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge believes this decision has been a long time coming for the 30-year-old:

While Costa will be hoping an operation can alleviate the problem, this news is another blow for the player in what's becoming a campaign to forget.

The striker moved to Atletico last season for a second spell and was crucial for the team in their run to the UEFA Europa League final, where they beat Marseille 3-0. He also forged an excellent partnership with Antoine Griezmann, who benefitted from the presence of Costa alongside him in attack.

However, Costa has looked a shadow of the player we've seen at Atletico and Chelsea in the past for long spells of 2018-19.

It took him until the recent game with Barcelona to open his account in La Liga for the campaign:

The goal did appear to bring some confidence back into his game, as he followed that up with this excellent touch and finish in Sunday's draw with Girona:

Atletico must feel as though the time is right for Costa to get the operation done, despite his recent revival. Manager Diego Simeone will be hopeful the Spain international reaps the benefit of the surgery late in the campaign, with the team expected to challenge for domestic and European trophies.

Without Costa a heavy burden will fall on Griezmann to grab the goals, while summer signing Nikola Kalinic may also be given more chances; he's only started two games in La Liga this season and is yet to register a goal or an assist.