Premier League Week 15 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the pick of the Premier League's Week 15 fixtures.

Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City travel to Watford and title rivals Liverpool take on Burnley at Turf Moor, while Chelsea make a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri will take on former club Leicester City for the first time at Craven Cottage, while Southampton play Tottenham Hotspur in their first match since sacking Mark Hughes as manager.

Here's the full schedule, complete with viewing information and predictions for each:

Tuesday, December 4

Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-1)

West Ham United vs. Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-0)

Watford vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (1-3)

Wednesday, December 5

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (0-2)

Everton vs. Newcastle United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-1)

Fulham vs. Leicester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-2)

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-2)



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (3-1)

Live-streaming is available in the UK via the BT Sport app and in the U.S. through NBC Sports Live.

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Ranieri can expect a warm reception from Leicester's travelling contingent on Wednesday after he guided them to their fairytale title win in 2016, but he'll be desperate to beat his old side to give Fulham the chance of climbing out of the drop zone.

The Cottagers lost 2-0 to local rivals Chelsea on Sunday, but football commentator Ian Darke saw some improvement from them:

While their attack may not have given the Blues too many scares at Stamford Bridge, they made it difficult for Chelsea to find their rhythm in the final third.

Meanwhile, Leicester have gone unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, and they're coming off the back of a 2-0 win at home to Watford:

It was just their second win since September, though, so they've hardly been at their best in recent months, either.

Beating them won't be easy for Ranieri's improving side, but at home, they've got a good chance of at least claiming a point against the Foxes.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Arsenal come into their clash with United on a high after they came from behind to beat bitter rivals Tottenham 4-2 on Sunday.

The win sent the Gunners into the top four and put them eight points clear of the Red Devils, who were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Southampton the day prior.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette is fed up with their inability to defend:

They're in for a hard time on Wednesday, with Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette having netted 16 Premier League goals between them this term.

Football writer Daniel Storey noted the contrast between the two sides:

An important factor in the Gunners' form has been manager Unai Emery's ability to influence games with his substitutions, which he's had great success with this season:

As for United, one of their few saving graces this campaign has been their ability to bounce back from losing positions.

They were 2-0 down to Southampton on Saturday before salvaging a draw, and that was the eighth point they've rescued having gone behind in the Premier League.

The Red Devils also have history on their side, as Arsenal last won at Old Trafford in the league in 2006. They've won there just once since then, in the FA Cup in 2015.

Arsenal will likely cause United plenty of problems on Wednesday, but despite their uninspiring play, the hosts could still get something from the game.