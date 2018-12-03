NBA Rumors: Latest on Markelle Fultz's Shoulder, Frank Ntilikina Trade, More

Some sources said the alleged anxiety that resulted from the bad advice and decisions made on his behalf – not a shoulder injury – has affected his shooting. His shot, according to sources, is a mess during stressful times and fine when he’s in a good place mentally."

The longer Fultz spends time away from the NBA and the more diagnoses that come up empty, the more likely it seems that the 20-year-old is suffering from an all-time case of the yips. The possible mental block that's preventing him from shooting well may very well stem from an original injury, one that may have healed but is still a source of deep anxiety for a young man with so much pressure on him.

In his article, Pompey wonders whether Fultz's suffering is exacerbated by the fact that a trusted mentor, Keith Williams is no longer helping him on his professional journey. Pompey sheds light on what may have driven Williams away from Fultz:

"Williams, former general manager Bryan Colangelo, and Brothers didn’t see eye to eye on certain issues. Sources say Brothers and Colangelo wanted Williams out of the picture shortly after the draft and even brought up parts of Williams' past -- his past indiscretions 21 years ago -- in an attempt to turn the Fultzes against him."

At this point, it's going to be hard to pinpoint exactly what is wrong with Fultz unless a specialist catches some structural issue or injury that others have missed. Fultz needs some sort of clarity, mental or physical, if he is to salvage his NBA career. Sixers fans will hope their organization is the right one to help him find the support he needs, but it may be that the young guard doesn't really start his return until he gets a fresh start, or a fresh diagnosis.

Frank Ntilikina Trade Rumors

Taken seven spots behind Fultz in the 2017 draft, New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina is also the subject of trade rumors, though for very different reasons.

The 20-year-old guard is in his second season, posting very similar stats to his rookie numbers. There's little growth in his game, and his shooting woes are particularly notable. Ntilikina is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from three-point range this year.

It's a discouraging sign for the French point guard coveted for his size and playmaking ability, and yet, multiple teams are interested in acquiring his services, per ESPN's Ian Begley, The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov and the New York Daily News' Stephan Bondy (via Vorkunov):

Ntilikina's stats aren't great, but he has flashed potential on both ends of the court in his nascent NBA career. He has four games with three or more steals this season, and is usually able to dish out a handful of assists while playing just 23.1 minutes per game. At 6'6", Ntilikina also offers plenty of length at the top of the key. He's also confident his shooting will improve.

"I know it's been a bad moment for me shooting-wise," he told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman. "But it's going to be alright. It's the story of the NBA. It's the story of young players coming in, and you know, this is how it happens."

The Knicks are 8-16 this year, so it's possible they will be in the mood to deal this year. However, there is still plenty of time to get a better read on what Ntilikina has to offer, so it wouldn't be surprising if he stays put until February.

Hoiberg on the Hot Seat

The Chicago Bulls are once again a mess this season, a roster already thin on experience and bona fide talent ravaged by early-season injuries. They are 5-19 as of Sunday, just one win more than the two lowliest teams in the league, the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fred Hoiberg is in his fourth season as Bulls head coach, but his days may be numbered.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times Joe Cowley, there are "growing whispers that the next month will be crucial to Hoiberg’s chances of even finishing the rest of the season."

Crowley also notes that it appears the team will be giving Hoiberg a fair shot by waiting until the team is healthy to make a decision on him:

"Once Hoiberg gets the remaining injured pieces — point guard Kris Dunn (left knee) and big man Bobby Portis (right knee) — back, the Bulls will need to see results. Victories and losses will carry weight, but not as much as showing some serious strides in terms of development.

And one source said even that might not be enough."

Hoiberg hasn't had too much success with the Bulls, finishing ninth in the East in his first year at the helm (2014-15). The next year saw them go 41-41 and make the playoffs with the eighth seed, but they lost toe the Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Bulls have been in rebuilding mode since that year, with little to show for it. It hasn't helped that potential star Lauri Markkanen was out injured to start the season, finally playing in his first game on Saturday, a 121-105 loss to the Houston Rockets. If Markkanen's return puts a spark in the Bulls, it will be a big help for Hoiberg.

If he gets the axe, Hoiberg could return to the college ranks. He had plenty of success coaching the Iowa State Hawkeyes (his alma mater) for five seasons before taking the job with the Bulls.