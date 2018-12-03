Marco Silva Denies Jurgen Klopp Apologised After Divock Origi Goal Celebration

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton manager Marco Silva has said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not apologise to him after his exuberant celebrations at the end of Sunday's dramatic Merseyside derby.

Liverpool forward Divock Origi bundled home a 96th-minute winner for the Reds to secure a 1-0 win, prompting Klopp to run on to the field to embrace goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Afterwards, Klopp revealed he apologised to Silva for his actions, although the Everton boss said that wasn't the case when he reflected on the chaotic scenes, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail.

"He didn't apologise to me," said Silva. "To be honest I didn't see it, I don't know what he did. I don't think he expected anything like that either. It was a lucky way to win, but that's football."

That's at odds with what the Liverpool manager said, per King: "Immediately after the game I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other. I told him how much I respect his work, because it's incredible what he has done with that team. They are just a really outstanding side."

The two managers could be seen engaged in a conversation at the end of the game, with Anfield awash with otherwise wild scenes following an evenly contested derby. Silva also said he doesn't believe there was any lack of respect from the Reds boss towards him or his team.

Unsurprisingly, the manner of Klopp's celebrations have divided opinion among supporters and pundits.

The passion was evident in the Liverpool boss, as not only did the win ensure a victory against their local rivals, but it kept the team in touch with Manchester City at the top end of the Premier League table. The Merseyside outfit remain just two points behind Pep Guardiola's team after this victory.

Liverpool weren't at their best on Sunday, either, arguably making the win all the more special for supporters and their manager.

Everton carved out as many clear openings as the Reds over the course of the 90 minutes, and the late Liverpool onslaught many expected didn't materialise in full, perhaps with Wednesday's clash with Paris Saint-Germain still in their legs.

Still, they found a way to win, and while City remain favourites to claim the title, Liverpool and Klopp clearly believe they can rival them.