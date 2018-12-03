2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 13 Breakdown

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In the coming weeks, we'll receive as much clarity regarding the 2019 NFL draft as we can in December, with the positions of each team becoming clearer.

As teams start to get eliminated from the postseason, we'll have an idea of where they'll land in the draft order.

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders are in a fight for the No. 1 overall pick, as both teams possess 2-9 records.

Some of the top underclassmen in college football have already started to declare for April's draft.

The other component to keep an eye on is where Oakland and Green Bay's additional first-round picks land.

At the moment, the Raiders and Packers are expected to make their extra selections in the back third of the first round, but they'll be rooting for that to change over the final four Sundays of December.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

7. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

10. Green Bay Packers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

11. Cleveland Browns: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

16. Indianapolis Colts: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

17. Carolina Panthers: Devin White, LB, LSU

18. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

19. Denver Broncos: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

20. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

21. Washington Redskins: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

22. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

23. Baltimore Ravens: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

26. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Houston Texans: Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

29. New England Patriots: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Los Angeles Rams: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Top Defensive Back Becomes Latest To Declare For Draft

LSU defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams became the latest potential first-round prospect to make his future known Sunday.

The corner will forgo his junior season and skip the Fiesta Bowl against UCF to start the process of preparing for professional football, per Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Williams should be the top defensive back taken in the middle of a slew of selections spent on defensive linemen.

At the moment, we have Williams landing in Detroit with the No. 5 pick, but there are plenty of teams projected to be in the top 10 that would love to have an LSU defensive back in their secondary.

In the last five years, six defensive backs have been taken out of LSU, with the 2017 first-round combination of Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White the highest-profile players of the collection.

In two seasons at LSU, the redshirt sophomore made 49 solo tackles, defended 19 passes and picked off eight passes.

If he's selected by the Detroit Lions, Williams would have an opportunity to learn the ways of the NFL behind experienced corner Darius Slay and form a young partnership with 2017 second-round pick Teez Tabor.

Quarterback Prospects Not As Strong As 2018 Draft Class

If your favorite team needs a quarterback in the offseason, the draft might not be the best place to acquire one.

The 2019 quarterback class isn't as strong as the potentially historic one we saw a year ago that included Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.

The New York Giants will be the most scrutinized team entering the April selection process, as they opted to draft Saquon Barkley instead of adding a successor to Eli Manning in 2018.

Now with Barkley, Odell Beckham and Evan Engram in place on offense, the Giants need a signal-caller who can take the team into a new era.

Oregon's Justin Herbert and Missouri's Drew Lock are emerging as the two top prospects, but Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is worth keeping an eye on after his strong performances against Michigan and Northwestern.

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

Herbert is 15 yards shy of the 3,000-yard mark after throwing for 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, Lock eclipsed 3,000 passing yards for the second consecutive season and Haskins emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist for throwing for 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns.

After the Giants, the most intriguing teams on the quarterback market are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, but both of those situations are contingent on how they evaluate their current players at the position.

There's also a chance the teams in need of quarterbacks go after veteran players in the offseason, with Joe Flacco potentially being the top target if the Ravens are ready to move on from him with Jackson under center.

