Video: Jerry Hughes Confronts Official After Game, Says He Called Him a B---h

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) watched the game from the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was so upset at an official following his team's 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins that he confronted him in the tunnels of Hard Rock Stadium and yelled "I'll catch you" as he was being directed away.

Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo shared video of the incident (warning: NSFW language):

Mike Rodak of ESPN noted Hughes said the official called him a "b---h." Rodak also reported the NFL will investigate the video.

There may have been some leftover frustration as well considering the loss dropped the Bills to 4-8. Hughes had just one tackle on the afternoon.

