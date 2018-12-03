Ranking the Greatest Moments of Undertaker's WWE Career

0 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

On November 22, 1990, The Undertaker walked the aisle for his first WWE match, and in the 28 years since then, he etched his name in the history books as one of the greatest and most iconic Superstars to ever compete in Vince McMahon's rings.

From the early years as an enigmatic presence to his demonic Lord of Darkness phase to the American Badass and back again, he has captivated fans with moments and matches that have immortalized him.

In celebration of his anniversary with the company that made him a household name, relive these moments that have helped define his legendary career.

Though the list could be endless, these are most representative of his career as a whole.