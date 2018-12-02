Neymar Exits with Apparent Injury as PSG Settle for 2-2 Draw with Bordeaux

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Neymar scored before leaving the pitch with an apparent injury as Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first points in Ligue 1 this season after being held to a 2-2 draw by Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday.

Neymar started the scoring but couldn't inspire Les Parisiens to a 15th league win in a row as he was substituted for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 12 minutes into the second half:

Jimmy Briand had already equalised for the hosts, but Kylian Mbappe helped PSG retake the lead six minutes after the hour mark. Bordeaux merited at least a point, though, and got one when Andreas Cornelius headed into the net in the 84th minute.

Mbappe's Rise Means PSG Should Consider Neymar Sale

PSG don't have to worry about how effective they would be without Neymar. Mbappeproved there's no reason to fear the Brazilian's absence when he scored his side's second goal after his illustrious team-mate had left the pitch.

The rise of Mbappe should tell Les Parisiens they have a player who can exceed Neymar in the coming years. In fact, Mbappe's presence means PSG should consider selling Neymaramid rumours he wants to return to Barcelona, according to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert.

Former Barca sporting director Guillermo Amor recently told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato) "everything is possible" when asked about the prospect of Neymarcoming back to the Camp Nou.

PSG don't need 26-year-old Neymar as much as they once did because the forward seven years his junior is already setting the scoring pace on the continent:

Mbappe's latest goal summed up all the best parts of his impressive game. He timed his run superbly to meet a Julian Draxler through ball, using his pace to race clear before showing a coolness belying his tender years when one-on-one with Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

It was the signature moment of a clever performance from the teenager, who played off the shoulders of his markers to maintain PSG's considerable threat on the break. The visitors needed to be ruthless and efficient on the counter because Bordeaux had the better of most of the play.

Mbappe's growing acumen as a finisher, allied with his awesome athleticism, makes him the closer who will eventually carry PSG to the major trophies the club craves.

It's the job Neymar was signed for, but sooner rather than later this is going to be Mbappe's team. PSG should hasten the process by moving Neymar on to help balance the books and put the right supporting cast around burgeoning main man Mbappe.

