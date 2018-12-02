Video: Lamar Jackson Evades Multiple Falcons Defenders for Early Rushing TD

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave NFL fans flashbacks to his days with the Louisville Cardinals in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

On a 1st-and-10 from the Falcons' 13-yard line, Jackson ran right on a designed option play and eluded two would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner showcased his mobility in his first two starts, running for 190 combined yards and a score in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders.

"It’s the Lamar show," Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree said of the rookie, per Clifton Brown of the team's official site. "You just have to sit back and watch, because he’s electrifying. … He’s got a winning spirit. Everything he does, he does well. I’m just a witness and a receiver at his disposal."

The Ravens entered Sunday occupying the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Should they make the postseason for the first time since 2014, Jackson will be a big reason why.