NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 14

Over the past several weeks, there's been plenty of movement in the Bleacher Report NFL power rankings. But there hasn't been much at the top.

However, from the first game of this week's slate, we knew that lucky Week 13 would be different.

Last week's No. 1 team lost. So did another team in the top five—to a three-win tomato can. Yet another top-five squad released a star player before taking the field in a division battle Sunday.

The pecking order in the NFL got quite the jolt in Week 13—from top to bottom.

As they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered to sift through the rubble of what we thought we knew and examine what we think we know now.

And in doing so, that trio has again slotted every team in the league from worst to first—there's a new team at both ends of that spectrum.