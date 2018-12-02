Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Targeted by Rams for Assistant Role

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Baylor defeated Texas Tech 35-24. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
John Weast/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay approached Kliff Kingsbury last week about taking an "offensive assistant/consultant role," Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported Sunday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fired Kingsbury in November after they finished with a 5-7 record. He recorded a 35-40 record over six years with the program.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 'No Chance' Hunt Gets Claimed Off Waivers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'No Chance' Hunt Gets Claimed Off Waivers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs About Altercation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs About Altercation

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 13

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 13

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray Rice Wants to Help Kareem Hunt

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ray Rice Wants to Help Kareem Hunt

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report