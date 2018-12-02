Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Targeted by Rams for Assistant Role

John Weast/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay approached Kliff Kingsbury last week about taking an "offensive assistant/consultant role," Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported Sunday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fired Kingsbury in November after they finished with a 5-7 record. He recorded a 35-40 record over six years with the program.

